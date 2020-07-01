Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt and designer Neeta Lulla have been invited to be a part of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences.
They are part of a diverse group of 819 people asked to join this year to judge Oscars 2020.
“Say hello to our brand new class of Academy members. #WeAreTheAcademy,” tweeted the official handle of The Academy.
Documentary filmmakers Nishitha Jain and Amit Madhehiya, casting director Nandini Srikent, visual effects supervisors Vishal Anand and Sandeep Kamal have also received invitations from the Academy.
The inclusion of Indian talents seem to be their drive at being more diverse.