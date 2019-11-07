Image Credit:

Producers can now avail an express 30 per cent rebate on short-form productions filmed in Abu Dhabi.

Companies that shoot short-form content, such as TV advertisements, can benefit from express access to Abu Dhabi Film Commission’s 30 per cent rebate on production and post-production costs. The upgraded process involves approving storyboards within two days and issuing interim certificates within five days.

The 30 per cent rebate is also applicable to feature films, TV series and documentaries filmed in Abu Dhabi. In addition, Abu Dhabi’s rebate works for post-production — such as digital content services and visual effects (PDV) — for projects filmed inside or outside of the emirate; travel and accommodation are also included.

The rebate, which launched six years ago, has benefited more than 80 major productions in the emirate.