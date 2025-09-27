90's throwback: Why Disney's Hercules is the fun, snarky rom-com gem with a queen who wasn't even a princess

Everything about Hercules is pure joy — from the goofy Pegasus to the wisecracking Satyr — but it’s Meg who is different. She stands apart, even in sulks. And her fun bitterness for life is reflected in I Won’t Say I’m in Love is still a sing-along anthem: “If there’s a prize for rotten judgment, I’ve already won that…”. The love story is actually endearing, and the first time, a Disney film felt like a romcom — witty, biting, and full of heart, with just the right dose of mythology. Moreover, it was the first time, a Disney woman felt...human, real and in the flesh, and was fighting for her own survival, rather than a glorified societal expectation.