9 lives? Most relentless celebrity death hoaxes, ranked — from Jackie Chan, Britney Spears, Oprah Winfrey, Cher and Adam Sandler

1 “Jackie Chan dead” (heart attack) March 29, 2011 Fake news website designed to look like a TV news site; spread on Twitter and Facebook “RIP Jackie Chan” became a top trending tweet; fans and some media outlets briefly repeated it before Chan’s team debunked it.

2 “Jackie Chan died in Beijing flood” August 2025 AI‑generated image and posts on X (Twitter) and Facebook claiming he drowned; some posts said his wife Joan Lin confirmed it The image looked realistic and was shared by fan pages and meme accounts; no legitimate outlet reported it, and Chan’s reps later said he was alive.

3 “Jackie Chan dead” (September 2026 hoax) September 27–28, 2026 Social media posts and aggregator sites (e.g., mediamass.net) claiming he had died; quickly labeled a hoax Shared across fan groups and news‑aggregator pages; Chan’s representatives confirmed on Sept. 28 that he was “alive and well.”

4 “Paul McCartney is dead” (Paul is Dead conspiracy) Late 1960s (peaked 1969) UK and US fan magazines, radio call‑in shows, album‑cover “clues” Spread via word of mouth, college radio and print media; became one of the earliest mass‑media music conspiracies.

5 “Elvis Presley faked his death / is alive” Late 1970s–1980s onward Tabloids, talk shows, later internet forums and YouTube Sustained by alleged “sightings,” books and TV specials; became a long‑running pop‑culture meme.

6 “Michael Jackson faked his death” After June 2009 Blogs, YouTube videos, social media conspiracy threads Grew as fans dissected funeral footage and medical reports; amplified by click‑bait sites and algorithmic recommendations.

7 “Britney Spears dead” hoax Early 2000s (repeated several times) Chain emails, early social networks, fake news sites Repeatedly trended during high‑profile periods in her life; fans and mainstream outlets had to debunk each wave.

8 “Oprah Winfrey dead” 4chan hoax April 2011 (around April Fools’) 4chan posts, fake news pages, Twitter 4chan users created fake obituaries and news pages; “Oprah dead” trended before major outlets clarified she was alive.

9 “Cher dead” fake CNN retweet January 2012 Fake CNN‑style account on Twitter; picked up by fans and celebrities The false retweet trended globally; Kim Kardashian and others mentioned it, pushing it further before CNN denied it.