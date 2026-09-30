9 lives? Most relentless celebrity death hoaxes, ranked — from Jackie Chan, Britney Spears, Oprah Winfrey, Cher and Adam Sandler

Why the internet keeps killing our favourite stars — and how the hoaxes spread
In a world where the internet can manifest a fake story into a trending topic in seconds, celebrities are seemingly dying — and miraculously resurrecting — all the time.
Leading the pack is martial arts legend Jackie Chan, who has survived everything from a fake 2011 heart attack to a completely fabricated 2025 Beijing flood.
While the internet era has supercharged the speed of these rumours, the tradition of the celebrity death hoax stretches back decades, transforming tragic rumours into long-running pop-culture memes.
From the classic vinyl-era conspiracies to modern AI-generated fakes, here is a breakdown of the wildest times the internet (and the tabloids) tried to convince us our favourite stars had passed away.
|#
|Title / Hoax
|When it came out
|Where it first appeared / spread
|How it went viral
|1
|“Jackie Chan dead” (heart attack)
|March 29, 2011
|Fake news website designed to look like a TV news site; spread on Twitter and Facebook
|“RIP Jackie Chan” became a top trending tweet; fans and some media outlets briefly repeated it before Chan’s team debunked it.
|2
|“Jackie Chan died in Beijing flood”
|August 2025
|AI‑generated image and posts on X (Twitter) and Facebook claiming he drowned; some posts said his wife Joan Lin confirmed it
|The image looked realistic and was shared by fan pages and meme accounts; no legitimate outlet reported it, and Chan’s reps later said he was alive.
|3
|“Jackie Chan dead” (September 2026 hoax)
|September 27–28, 2026
|Social media posts and aggregator sites (e.g., mediamass.net) claiming he had died; quickly labeled a hoax
|Shared across fan groups and news‑aggregator pages; Chan’s representatives confirmed on Sept. 28 that he was “alive and well.”
|4
|“Paul McCartney is dead” (Paul is Dead conspiracy)
|Late 1960s (peaked 1969)
|UK and US fan magazines, radio call‑in shows, album‑cover “clues”
|Spread via word of mouth, college radio and print media; became one of the earliest mass‑media music conspiracies.
|5
|“Elvis Presley faked his death / is alive”
|Late 1970s–1980s onward
|Tabloids, talk shows, later internet forums and YouTube
|Sustained by alleged “sightings,” books and TV specials; became a long‑running pop‑culture meme.
|6
|“Michael Jackson faked his death”
|After June 2009
|Blogs, YouTube videos, social media conspiracy threads
|Grew as fans dissected funeral footage and medical reports; amplified by click‑bait sites and algorithmic recommendations.
|7
|“Britney Spears dead” hoax
|Early 2000s (repeated several times)
|Chain emails, early social networks, fake news sites
|Repeatedly trended during high‑profile periods in her life; fans and mainstream outlets had to debunk each wave.
|8
|“Oprah Winfrey dead” 4chan hoax
|April 2011 (around April Fools’)
|4chan posts, fake news pages, Twitter
|4chan users created fake obituaries and news pages; “Oprah dead” trended before major outlets clarified she was alive.
|9
|“Cher dead” fake CNN retweet
|January 2012
|Fake CNN‑style account on Twitter; picked up by fans and celebrities
|The false retweet trended globally; Kim Kardashian and others mentioned it, pushing it further before CNN denied it.
|10
|“Adam Sandler dead” FakeAWish.com hoax
|December 28, 2010
|Satirical/fake site FakeAWish.com; spread via Twitter and blogs
|Came days after a Charlie Sheen death hoax; picked up by entertainment blogs and shared as “breaking news” before being debunked.
If anyone deserves an honorary black belt in surviving internet hoaxes, it is Jackie Chan. The actor has been the target of multiple massive, highly coordinated fake news campaigns.
The March 2011 Heart Attack: A fake news website designed to mimic a legitimate TV news network claimed Chan had suffered a fatal heart attack. The rumor exploded on Twitter and Facebook, propelling "RIP Jackie Chan" to a top trending topic globally. Fans and even a few minor media outlets briefly repeated the news as fact before Chan's team swiftly debunked it.
The August 2025 Beijing Flood: In a modern twist, trolls utilized an incredibly realistic, AI-generated image paired with posts on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook claiming Chan had drowned in a Beijing flood. Some versions of the hoax even claimed his wife, Joan Lin, had confirmed the tragedy. The realistic AI image was widely shared by meme accounts and fan pages, forcing Chan's representatives to step in and reassure the world he was perfectly fine.
The September 2026 "Mediamass" Hoax: Just days ago, between September 27–28, 2026, social media posts and notorious celebrity-news aggregator sites like mediamass.net claimed Chan had died. The rumor tore through fan groups before being quickly labeled a hoax. On September 28, Chan’s reps issued a statement confirming he is once again "alive and well."
Long before Twitter, fans had to rely on album art and supermarket tabloids to fuel their wildest conspiracy theories.
"Paul is Dead" (1969): The grandfather of all music conspiracies peaked in late 1969. UK and US fan magazines, alongside college radio call-in shows, claimed Paul McCartney had died in a 1966 car crash and been replaced by a lookalike. Fans meticulously dissected Beatles album covers and played tracks backward looking for "clues," creating one of the earliest mass-media pop music myths.
Elvis is Alive! (Late 1970s–1980s): Following The King’s actual passing in 1977, a massive counter-hoax emerged claiming Elvis Presley had actually faked his death to escape fame. Fueled by endless alleged "sightings," supermarket tabloids, books, and TV specials, the theory evolved from a comforting coping mechanism into a multi-decade pop-culture meme.
With the rise of early social media and video sharing, death hoaxes began utilising clickbait algorithms and lookalike accounts to fool millions.
Britney Spears (Early 2000s)
Long a target of intense media scrutiny, Britney Spears was subjected to multiple death hoaxes spread via chain emails, early social networks, and primitive fake news sites. The rumours repeatedly trended during high-profile periods of her personal life, requiring constant debunks from mainstream outlets.
Michael Jackson (Post-2009)
Following his death in June 2009, internet subcultures insisted the King of Pop had faked the entire event. Driven by blogs, YouTube video breakdowns of funeral footage, and medical reports, the conspiracy grew massively, amplified by early clickbait sites and search engine algorithms.
Adam Sandler & FakeAWish (December 2010)
Capitalising on a trend started by a Charlie Sheen hoax days prior, the satirical/fake site FakeAWish.com published a report claiming Adam Sandler had died. Spread rapidly by entertainment blogs and Twitter users treating it as "breaking news," the rumor was quickly exposed as a complete fabrication.
Oprah Winfrey & The 4chan Prank (April 2011)
Around April Fools' Day in 2011, users on the infamous forum 4chan generated fake obituaries and news pages claiming Oprah Winfrey had passed away. "Oprah dead" briefly trended on Twitter before major news networks stepped in to clarify she was alive.
Cher & the fake CNN retweet (January 2012)
A rogue, fake Twitter account designed to look like CNN posted a tweet claiming Cher had died.
The false retweet went viral globally, receiving an accidental signal boost from high-profile celebrities like Kim Kardashian before the real CNN issued a firm denial.
|#
|Title / Hoax
|When it came out
|Where it first appeared / spread
|How it went viral
|1
|“Jackie Chan dead” (heart attack)
|March 29, 2011
|Fake news website designed to look like a TV news site; spread on Twitter and Facebook
|“RIP Jackie Chan” became a top trending tweet; fans and some media outlets briefly repeated it before Chan’s team debunked it.
|2
|“Jackie Chan died in Beijing flood”
|August 2025
|AI‑generated image and posts on X (Twitter) and Facebook claiming he drowned; some posts said his wife Joan Lin confirmed it
|The image looked realistic and was shared by fan pages and meme accounts; no legitimate outlet reported it, and Chan’s reps later said he was alive.
|3
|“Jackie Chan dead” (September 2026 hoax)
|September 27–28, 2026
|Social media posts and aggregator sites (e.g., mediamass.net) claiming he had died; quickly labeled a hoax
|Shared across fan groups and news‑aggregator pages; Chan’s representatives confirmed on Sept. 28 that he was “alive and well.”
|4
|“Paul McCartney is dead” (Paul is Dead conspiracy)
|Late 1960s (peaked 1969)
|UK and US fan magazines, radio call‑in shows, album‑cover “clues”
|Spread via word of mouth, college radio and print media; became one of the earliest mass‑media music conspiracies.
|5
|“Elvis Presley faked his death / is alive”
|Late 1970s–1980s onward
|Tabloids, talk shows, later internet forums and YouTube
|Sustained by alleged “sightings,” books and TV specials; became a long‑running pop‑culture meme.
|6
|“Michael Jackson faked his death”
|After June 2009
|Blogs, YouTube videos, social media conspiracy threads
|Grew as fans dissected funeral footage and medical reports; amplified by click‑bait sites and algorithmic recommendations.
|7
|“Britney Spears dead” hoax
|Early 2000s (repeated several times)
|Chain emails, early social networks, fake news sites
|Repeatedly trended during high‑profile periods in her life; fans and mainstream outlets had to debunk each wave.
|8
|“Oprah Winfrey dead” 4chan hoax
|April 2011 (around April Fools’)
|4chan posts, fake news pages, Twitter
|4chan users created fake obituaries and news pages; “Oprah dead” trended before major outlets clarified she was alive.
|9
|“Cher dead” fake CNN retweet
|January 2012
|Fake CNN‑style account on Twitter; picked up by fans and celebrities
|The false retweet trended globally; Kim Kardashian and others mentioned it, pushing it further before CNN denied it.
|10
|“Adam Sandler dead” FakeAWish.com hoax
|December 28, 2010
|Satirical/fake site FakeAWish.com; spread via Twitter and blogs
|Came days after a Charlie Sheen death hoax; picked up by entertainment blogs and shared as “breaking news” before being debunked.