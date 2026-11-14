5 Chinese dramas worth your time and tears: Early Spring to Nirvana In Fire

Qiao Jingjing (Dilraba Dilmurat) is living the A-list dream: hit dramas, billboard-sized endorsements and a flawless public image. Then a video of her spectacularly bad gameplay, in a game she’s paid to promote, goes viral, and her brand starts to wobble. Cue damage control. As luck (or karma) would have it, she runs into Yu Tu (Yang Yang), her high school crush, now a brilliant aerospace engineer who happens to be a gaming ace on the side. Desperate times call for desperate measures, so she talks him into coaching her in secret. The catch? She confessed her feelings to him back in school and got politely turned down. Ten years later, she’s still smitten, so she tries again. He turns her down again. Brutal. But the tables turn: Yu Tu can’t get her out of his head, and this time he’s the one doing the chasing.