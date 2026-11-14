5 Chinese dramas worth your time and tears: Early Spring to Nirvana In Fire

Epic sacrifice, messy romance and second chances: Your weekend list is good to go
Some dramas you watch. Others you feel for weeks afterwards. Chinese dramas have a particular gift for the second kind: Stories that pull you in with gorgeous visuals and sharp writing, then wreck you with loyalty, longing and second chances. This list covers a lot of ground, from the court intrigue and sacrifice of Nirvana in Fire to the messy, grown-up workplace romance of The Early Spring, with a few sweeter picks to balance the heartbreak. Whether you’re after epic stakes or slow-burn love, these five are worth every hour, and every tissue. Keep a box nearby, in case.
If Game of Thrones had swapped the dragons for a sickly scholar who wins every fight with a cup of tea and a well-timed raised eyebrow, you’d get Nirvana in Fire. Hu Ge plays Mei Changsu, a frail strategist hailed by the all-knowing Langya Hall as the talent who can hand any prince the throne. He shows up in the capital of Great Liang, and suddenly the Crown Prince and Prince Yu are falling over each other to recruit him. Mei Changsu smiles, lets them both think they’re in with a chance, and plays them off against each other like a cat with two mice. Meanwhile he’s backing Prince Jing (Wang Kai), the blunt, unloved soldier-prince who couldn’t scheme his way out of a paper bag. Why?
Mei Changsu has a secret: twelve years ago, his father’s army was wiped out on false charges, and he’s come back unrecognisable, with a chronic cough and a very long memory. Cue 54 episodes of people underestimating a man in a fur cloak, a teenage bodyguard named Fei Liu who mostly communicates in grunts and sulks, and the most emotionally destructive game of political chess ever filmed. Bring tissues, a notepad for the names, and zero expectations of getting anything done that week.
If you thought Mei Changsu was hard work, meet Luan Nian. The Early Spring (2026) stars Jing Boran as Luan Nian, the brilliant, sharp-tongued creative director of a top Beijing ad agency, and Sun Qian as Shang Zhitao, an average-grades graduate he tells to quit on her very first day. She doesn’t. Instead, the two end up in a secret relationship that lasts six years, until a pile of misunderstandings sends her packing without a word. Years later, he finds her back in her hometown, running a restaurant and her own small company, and very much not waiting around for him. It is a a gloriously messy drama where every red flag somehow makes for great TV, and viewers clearly agree: the leads’ chemistry pushed it to No. 2 on Netflix’s global non-English TV list.
Qiao Jingjing (Dilraba Dilmurat) is living the A-list dream: hit dramas, billboard-sized endorsements and a flawless public image. Then a video of her spectacularly bad gameplay, in a game she’s paid to promote, goes viral, and her brand starts to wobble. Cue damage control. As luck (or karma) would have it, she runs into Yu Tu (Yang Yang), her high school crush, now a brilliant aerospace engineer who happens to be a gaming ace on the side. Desperate times call for desperate measures, so she talks him into coaching her in secret. The catch? She confessed her feelings to him back in school and got politely turned down. Ten years later, she’s still smitten, so she tries again. He turns her down again. Brutal. But the tables turn: Yu Tu can’t get her out of his head, and this time he’s the one doing the chasing.
You Are My Glory is a slow burn with chemistry that practically crackles off the screen. Jingjing and Yu Tu aren’t just a pretty pair; they challenge each other, push each other to be better and grow through the chaos together. The show does linger on game mechanics and aerospace geekery, so you may be tempted to fast-forward through those bits, but the romance will have you hitting rewind. Repeatedly.
If you like your romance served with a side of ice and attitude, Skate Into Love is your next binge. Li Yubing (Zhang Xincheng) is the golden boy of his university: charming, athletic and the star of the school’s ice hockey team. Then he crosses paths with Tang Xue (Wu Qian), his childhood nemesis and a former speed skating prodigy, and the old grudges come flooding back. In elementary school, she made his life a living nightmare. Now it’s payback time. Yubing pulls a few strings, gets Tang Xue roped in as his assistant, and the chaos begins.
Their relationship runs on playful jabs and nonstop bickering, but under all the snark, sparks start to fly. As the ice melts, Yubing realizes Tang Xue isn’t the villain he remembered; in fact, she’s the reason he fell in love with skating in the first place. What follows is a heartwarming story of healing, second chances and falling hard, on and off the ice. With Yubing cheering her on, Tang Xue finds her way back to the rink, and it’s game on for love.
f you’re in the mood for big laughs, wild twists and a heroine who refuses to stick to the script, The Romance of Tiger and Rose is your ride. Chen Xiaoqian (Zhao Lusi) is a struggling rookie screenwriter who has finally finished her dream historical drama, built around a fierce female lead. But as soon as filming starts, arrogant leading man Han Mingxing (Ding Yuxi) won’t stop picking holes in her script. Then comes the plot twist: she literally falls into her own story.
Trapped in her drama as Third Princess Chen Qianqian, a side character destined to die by episode three, Xiaoqian has one mission: stay alive and find a way out. But dodging death means tearing up the script she wrote. What she doesn’t expect is to become the real heroine, caught in a love triangle between the brooding Prince Han Shuo (yes, played by the same actor) and the noble Minister Pei Heng. Chaos, comedy and unexpected romance follow, because when the writer grabs the reins of her own plot, anything can happen.