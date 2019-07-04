The lowest 20 per cent of the workforce end up with less than 1% of total labour income

Zurich (Bloomberg): Workers’ share of global income has shrunk “substantially” this century, and the top earners are taking a bigger part of the pie, according to the International Labour Organisation. New research from the ILO shows that low-income earners in advanced economies have been particularly affected, and that just 10 per cent of workers receive nearly half of global pay.

The lowest 20 per cent earn less than 1 per cent of total labour income.

The findings will fuel the hot-button topic of inequality, with the gap between the haves and have-nots blamed for anger about capitalism. Ray Dalio, billionaire founder of the world’s biggest hedge fund, has called income inequality in the US a “national emergency”.