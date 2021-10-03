Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA and Chairman of WGES will be one of the prominent speakers at the World Green Economy Summit. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai:Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO), in partnership with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), will organise the 7th World Green Economy Summit (WGES).

WGES will be held from 6-7 October at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020 Dubai. This year’s Summit will be organised both physically and virtually to provide an opportunity for the largest number of global participants to take part in the activities.

With the theme “Galvanising action for a sustainable recovery”, WGES will feature high-profile speakers, including heads of governments, ministers, decision-makers, CEOs, and senior officials from the government, private sector and NGOs. They will discuss ways to advance the green economy and enhance cooperation in innovation, technology and green finance to support sustainable development efforts and promote partnerships between government and private sectors in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within four main themes; Youth, Innovation and New/Smart Technologies, Green Economy and Policies, and Green Finance.

Speakers at this year’s Summit include Francois Hollande, Former President of France; Mary Robinson, Former UN Special Envoy on Climate Change, and Former President of Ireland; Fredrick Reinfeldt, Former Prime Minister of Sweden; HE Ban Ki-moon, President and Chair of Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) and Former Secretary-General of United Nations; Ovais Sarmad, Deputy Executive Secretary, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC); HRH Princess Abze Djima, Special Envoy of the President for Resource Mobilisation for SDGs and Climate Change, Burkina Faso; and Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, together with current and former high-profile speakers from around the world.

At the UAE level, WGES speakers include Mariam Bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises; HE Shamma Bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth; Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA and Chairman of WGES; Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and Head of UAE Digital Government, Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, along with other officials from the government and private sectors.

Al Tayer said such a large number of prominent international speakers is a testament to the Summit’s pivotal role as a global platform that promotes effective partnerships between the public and private sectors.