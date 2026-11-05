As UAE trade expands, NBF offers 50% off selected trade finance fees

UAE businesses gain cost-saving edge with NBF's trade finance campaign
As UAE trade reaches new heights, businesses are navigating expanding opportunities and growing competition. For importers and exporters, success increasingly depends on managing costs, protecting margins and maintaining efficient operations while pursuing growth in new markets.
The UAE's non-oil foreign trade surged 13.1 per cent year-on-year to Dh1.9 trillion in the first half of 2026, while non-oil exports climbed 23.9 per cent to a record Dh452.8 billion. These figures underscore the country's growing role in international commerce and the importance of cost-effective trade solutions for businesses looking to capitalise on this momentum.
Against this backdrop, National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) is helping UAE businesses manage transaction costs through a limited-time campaign offering 50 per cent off selected trade finance commissions. Combining preferential pricing with specialist banking expertise, the initiative supports eligible businesses across different stages of domestic and international trade.
Running until March 31, 2027, the campaign is available to eligible new-to-bank and existing new-to-product customers, covering four key trade finance services.
NBF's campaign provides businesses with an opportunity to reduce selected transaction-related costs across the import and export cycle.
The offer covers bank guarantee issuance and import and local letters of credit issuance, supporting businesses in managing contractual commitments and supplier payment arrangements. It also extends to export letter of credit advising and document handling, as well as export collections, helping local suppliers and exporters manage selected costs associated with local and international transactions.
Alongside preferential pricing, the campaign offers extended cut-off times and same-day document dispatch for export collections, helping businesses process trade documentation more efficiently, particularly when managing time-sensitive transactions.
By addressing costs at different stages of the trade cycle, the initiative helps eligible businesses protect margins, improve cost efficiency and pursue new trading opportunities.
In international trade, competitive pricing is only part of the equation. As businesses expand into new markets and navigate increasingly complex transactions, access to specialist banking expertise remains equally important.
With extensive experience across sectors including contracting, energy and marine, manufacturing, and precious metals and diamonds, NBF combines industry knowledge with relationship-led banking to support the evolving needs of UAE businesses.
Through dedicated trade specialists across its branch network and a central trade products and advisory desk, the bank provides tailored guidance to help customers navigate trade requirements, manage transaction risks and identify suitable financial solutions.
Whether supporting SMEs entering new markets or established corporates managing complex trade operations, NBF's sector expertise and specialist support help facilitate smoother transactions and long-term business growth.
Technology is increasingly transforming how businesses manage trade transactions, process documentation and navigate international commerce, making speed, accuracy and operational efficiency essential to competitiveness.
NBF continues to invest in digital trade finance capabilities, including AI-based letter of credit document checking and automated vessel and bill of lading checks. These solutions are designed to streamline processes, reduce manual intervention and improve transaction efficiency.
The bank's commitment to innovation was recognised at the MEA Finance Banking Technology Awards 2025, where NBF received the Best Innovation in Trade Finance UAE award, reflecting its continued investment in technology-driven trade finance solutions.
By combining competitive pricing, specialist industry expertise and digital innovation, NBF continues to strengthen its role as a trusted banking partner, supporting UAE businesses as they navigate an increasingly dynamic trade environment.
Businesses can find further information, including eligibility requirements and applicable conditions for the 50 per cent discount at NBF's trade finance page or by contacting their NBF Relationship Manager or the Global Transaction Banking team.
Terms and conditions apply. Discounts are limited to specified commissions, while other applicable charges remain subject to NBF's prevailing Schedule of Charges
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.