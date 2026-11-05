As UAE trade expands, NBF offers 50% off selected trade finance fees

As UAE trade reaches new heights, businesses are navigating expanding opportunities and growing competition. For importers and exporters, success increasingly depends on managing costs, protecting margins and maintaining efficient operations while pursuing growth in new markets.

The UAE's non-oil foreign trade surged 13.1 per cent year-on-year to Dh1.9 trillion in the first half of 2026, while non-oil exports climbed 23.9 per cent to a record Dh452.8 billion. These figures underscore the country's growing role in international commerce and the importance of cost-effective trade solutions for businesses looking to capitalise on this momentum.

Against this backdrop, National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) is helping UAE businesses manage transaction costs through a limited-time campaign offering 50 per cent off selected trade finance commissions. Combining preferential pricing with specialist banking expertise, the initiative supports eligible businesses across different stages of domestic and international trade.

Running until March 31, 2027, the campaign is available to eligible new-to-bank and existing new-to-product customers, covering four key trade finance services.

Reducing costs across the trade cycle