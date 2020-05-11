If UAE maintains current 5% rate, this will open up advantages for local firms

Saudi Arabia is raising the stakes by hiking VAT and slashing the cost of living allowances for nationals employed in government services. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: Even with Saudi Arabia hiking its VAT from July, businesses in the UAE and Bahrain are hopeful these governments would hold back for now. And even if they did raise it, not to do so to the levels imposed by Saudi Arabia.

“Several business sectors had submitted requests to the UAE authorities for a six-month VAT holiday until things get back to normal and consumers regain their confidence,” said the head of an industry grouping in Dubai. “The Saudi announcement comes as a complete jolt, and it will be difficult for consumers to sustain the tripling of VAT.”

The UAE and Saudi Arabia rolled out VAT on January 1, 2018 and Bahrain followed exactly a year later. The other Gulf states had delayed the transition to a VAT regime. (VAT generated revenues for UAE in 2018 was Dh27 billion. In mid-November, Saudi Arabia said it had collected 46.7 billion as VAT up to that point.)

Before the COVID-19 crisis, the IMF had advised Saudi Arabia to increase its VAT rate to 10 per cent.

The UAE is now holding a three-day government summit, and changes to VAT could be on the agenda, and more so with Saudi Arabia announcing its plans on Monday. The UAE has, for now, said there are no plans to hike VAT and match the Saudi move.

Why did Saudi Arabia triple its VAT rate?

The Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan was fairly candid on the reason - "These measures are painful but necessary to maintain financial and economic stability over the medium to long term. And to overcome the unprecedented coronavirus crisis with the least damage possible."

And this time Saudi Arabia did not attempt to lessen the pain on residents through offering incentives elsewhere. The kingdom will also be withdrawing the cost of living allowance offered to Saudi nationals working in the government sector.

Saudi Arabia is taking a step into the unknown by going in for a unilateral VAT hike announcement. Will other Gulf states join in as well? Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

According to Reuters, Saudi government had limited options, with revenues from selling oil dropping significantly. Extended restrictions on commercial activity through the COVID-19 lockdown period also hastened the revenue drop.

“I believe this is important for the government to manage its finances,” said Shailesh Dash, Board Member, Allied Investment Partners. “Since lower oil prices would have significantly impacted the budgetary needs of the country and maintaining the right fiscal discipline.

“In the short term - because of COVID-19 and slowdown in businesses - this would have a very big impact on the local business houses and trading activities.”

What if UAE decides not to raise VAT now

Retaining VAT rates at the current 5 per cent would give this market a significant price advantage over Saudi retail prices. Wherever such price advantages open up, it creates opportunities for consumers… and sellers.

“It’s unclear what the quantifiable advantages will be for cross-border transactions,” said Sameer Lakhani, Managing Director at Global Capital Partners. “But on the surface, it does appear as if certain “arbitrage” opportunities might open up if there are differences in VAT rates.”

Dash of Allied Investment Partners is sure the UAE will hold its rate steady - "I don't think [a hike] is a possibility at the moment."

What does it mean for the consumer

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the two leading gold consuming markets in the Gulf. But there are differences in the demand pattern – in Saudi Arabia, the interest is principally for 21K and mostly from national and Arab shoppers.

But in the UAE, 22K rules.

“The Saudi VAT hike to 15 per cent will have a significant impact on domestic demand there,” said Abdulsalam K.P., Executive Director at Malabar Gold & Diamonds and a member of Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group. “In Saudi Arabia, there are two gold base rates – one for 21K (and which includes making charges) and another for 22K.

“The 22K prices are comparable to Dubai, but 21K is already much higher. With 15 per cent VAT, the price gap will widen further.”

Malabar operates 14 stores in the kingdom, and confirmed it will be shutting down two of those keeping in mind market circumstances.

“In the gold jewellery trade, there is a vast unorganised retail sector, and with the 15 per cent VAT hike, there are concerns there could be higher incidence of under-reporting of sales,” said Salam.

Saudi Arabia's gold jewellery retail sector will be an immediate casualty from the latest VAT hike. Image Credit: Reuters

What it might mean for prices at local level

For Saudi consumers, a VAT increase will have a domino effect on what they will eventually pay at the checkout counter in stores.

Cost of import and delivery will all ratchet up in proportion, and these will add to the cost of merchandise at the store.

“Even if the duty amount is tolerable, the VAT, which is a direct tax, will have an enormous effect on the price of landed goods,” said Thomas Gregory, Executive Director at Fusion Specialized Shipping & Logistics. “Along with duties, the landed cost is going to be costlier by 20 per cent.

“The direct impact of VAT on exports will not be a significant impact as most services are exempted.”

On the cost of delivery, “Local moves will be impacted big time as the VAT component has increased by 300 per cent. For example, if a local move costs SR500, with the new VAT rules, it could cost SAR 575. “With companies working at a 10-12 per cent margin, this could be seen as a step that will increase product prices.

“Customers may refrain from buying non-essentials and luxury goods, but essential commodities must move.

“Logistics is a derived demand, hence there will not be a significant impact on the industry. It is a matter of time to get accustomed to the new realities of life.”

File picture of trucks at the Saudi border in Al Ghuwaifat. Delivery and logistics could become a time consuming process if some of the other Gulf states do not raise their VAT. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive