Dubai: Following the World Government Summit (WGS) 2023 in Dubai, the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) announced the launch of a new Smart Mobility think tank on Thursday. The new facility has been launched in cooperation with Etihad Rail, Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), the American Center for Mobility, and The Routing Company.
The think tank will bring together experts and decision-makers from the public and private sectors and academia to build and share knowledge on intelligent mobility, develop innovative transport solutions, and inform related policies and legislation. The new venture is the outcome of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the five entities at WGS 2023.
The Smart Mobility think tank is in line with the UAE Smart Mobility Strategy that aims to establish the UAE among the leading countries in smart intermodal mobility by 2032.
Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “The transportation sector is one of the largest contributors to climate change, accounting for a quarter of all energy-related greenhouse gas emissions. The new venture will help achieve the country’s goals on sustainable development and climate action by reducing carbon emissions produced by the transport sector.”
He added, “As our economies and populations grow, so does the demand for a sustainable, affordable, and effective transport system for people and goods. This demand can only be met by rethinking our transportation modes and shifting towards smart mobility. The Think Tank will help us do this by shaping an innovative transport ecosystem and tackling the challenges and opportunities in the mobility sector.”
Meanwhile, Eng Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, said, “With this MoU, we look forward to working together to drive the growth of the industry sustainably while placing focus on smart mobility and technology initiatives.”
And Dr Ali Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, said the centre is committed to leveraging extensive research capabilities and expertise in digital transformation and socioeconomic and environmental policies to provide research-based evidence and data-driven recommendations.
Reuben Sarkar, President and CEO of the American Center for Mobility, said, “This Think Tank will bring together the necessary meeting of the minds to advance smart mobility and provide a forum where stakeholders come together to provide insights for the mobility sector in the UAE. The American Center for Mobility is proud to contribute to the global advancement of safe, sustainable, efficient, reliable, seamless transport for all.”