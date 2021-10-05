Dubai: Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC chief, has been named ‘Energy Executive of the Year Award for 2021’ by Energy Intelligence.
Dr. Al Jaber was the recipient for outlining a plan for modernising national oil companies. The last two recipients of the award were Amin Nasser, President and CEO of Saudi Aramco, and Ben van Beurden, CEO of Royal Dutch Shell.
Since Al Jaber became Group CEO of ADNOC in 2016, the company has consolidated its businesses, unified its brand identity, and expanded its crude oil production capacity to over 4 million barrels per day. Recently, ADNOC Drilling made their IPO debuts making it one of the most successful listings in ADX. ADNOC also completed several landmark infrastructure investment deals, driven over Dh236.7 billion in foreign direct investment to the UAE.
“The energy landscape has evolved significantly over the past five years and the industry must remain agile and adapt to a variety of externalities,” said Al Jaber, who is Managing Director and Group CEO at the Abu Dhabi oil giant. “Climate action is fundamentally reshaping the geopolitics, the economics, and the policies of the energy system. And emerging technologies are disrupting established business models. Given these disruptions, we must be agile in future-proofing our businesses.”
“We must continue to make core investments to keep up with growing demand.”
ADNOC will leads
Al Jaber rallied the oil and gas industry to embrace the opportunities created by the energy transition and highlighted the steps ADNOC is taking in this regard. “We should embrace this transition as a unique opportunity for growth. Opportunity is what is driving ADNOC’s investment into new zero-carbon energies like hydrogen. And opportunity is creating a premium for the most carbon-efficient barrels in the world.