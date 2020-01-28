It restructured its businesses, divested its remaining stake in AerCap last year

Dubai: Waha Capital on Tuesday posted an annual net loss as the Abu Dhabi-based investment company was hurt by one-off costs at its private investments division and the sale of its stake in aircraft lessor AerCap.

The firm has been undergoing a restructuring of its businesses, which it said was concluded last year, but not before Waha was forced to report a net loss of Dh616.3 million for 2019. Waha Capital reported Dh145 million as net profit in 2018.

Waha Capital divested 17 million shares of its remaining stake in Dublin-based firm AerCap, the world’s largest aircraft lessor, which generated sale proceeds of Dh933 million. Driven by the AerCap exit, the company said its total assets at year-end fell to Dh9.3 billion from Dh11.6 billion in the prior year.

“We are optimistic that this recently-adopted turnaround strategy will yield positive results throughout 2020 as the business focuses on generating increased revenue and creating long term shareholder value,” said Chairman Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi.