Sharjah: The 6th edition of "Come on Kerala", one of the Middle East's largest Indian trade, entertainment, and cultural fairs, kicked off on Friday, at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

The event is being held under the patronage of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and is slated to run until 9th June.

Organised by Gulf Madhyamam in collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this year's expo features significant participation of business leaders and major public and private organisations spanning diverse economic fields.

The event was inaugurated by Ahmad Muhammad Obaid Al Naboodah, board member of SCCI. The opening ceremony was attended by Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, and Hamza Abbas, Chief Editor of Gulf Madhyamam newspaper.

Also, present were Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of Corporate Communication Department at SCCI, and Marwan Al Mashghouni, Director of Government Relations at Expo Centre Sharjah, along with a host of entrepreneurs and economists from the UAE and India.

Following the inauguration, attendees toured the exhibition's pavilions and platforms, where they explored a wide range of investment opportunities offered by the Government of Kerala in the agricultural, industrial, and tourism sectors.

They also engaged with representatives of major public and private sector institutions showcasing their specialties and areas of expertise across various economic sectors. Moreover, attendees enjoyed the ancillary events and captivating performances that feature a diverse array of programmes and activities.

Ahmad Muhammad Obaid Al Naboodah affirmed that the Sharjah Chamber is committed to continuing its support for the "Come on Kerala" exhibition. This comes as part of the SCCI's efforts to reinforce and broaden the horizon of economic relations between the Emirate of Sharjah and the Indian State of Kerala.

Through business meetings held on the sidelines of the event, "Come on Kerala" provides an opportunity for the UAE business community to connect with their Indian counterparts and promote the competitive advantages and substantial investment opportunities available across various economic fields.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa said that the event serves as a bridge connecting the Indian business community with their counterparts in Sharjah and the UAE. "Come on Kerala" stands out as a key commercial and economic event, offering a platform for direct engagement with the UAE market and enhancing opportunities for cooperation and joint investment.

He further noted that the exhibition provides UAE companies with extensive opportunities to explore potential partners and expand into the thriving Indian market. This represents a strategic chance for local businesses to enhance their presence and capitalise on the expanding economic ties between the UAE and India.

With the participation of prominent business personalities alongside representatives of government entities and major private sector companies, the 6th edition of "Come on Kerala" features a series of conferences and business forums aimed at exploring potential avenues for boosting investment cooperation between the UAE and India.

The 3-day event also serves as a platform to showcase and promote the various aspects and dimensions of India's economic, investment, and cultural landscape, with a particular focus on the State of Kerala.

"Come on Kerala" hosts a variety of cultural programmes, business seminars, art evenings, competitions, and contests, drawing thousands of visitors each year, particularly the expatriate Indian community in the UAE.