The highly anticipated Gulf News Immigration and Citizenship Exhibition (GNICE) 2023 is back for its third edition, with an impressive line-up of top-tier exhibitors, engaging panel discussions and powerful networking sessions.

Why you must attend GNICE 2023

As the world economic landscape evolves rapidly, the need to embrace emerging opportunities has never been greater. Whether it’s for career advancement, children’s education, wealth planning or securing the family’s future through enhanced mobility, skilled and investment immigration has proven to be a formidable asset that serves as both an insurance policy against an unpredictable future and a tool to unlock new career options.

It is within this context that Gulf News presents this unique show – an opportunity for families to embark on a transformative journey and pave the way for a brighter future.

With more than 30 exhibitors specialising in immigration, residency and citizenship by investment, and study abroad, GNICE 2023 – aiming to draw over 2,500 visitors over two days, offers a platform for prospective immigrants, entrepreneurs, industry experts and thought leaders to gather for an unparalleled experience.

The response to GNICE this year has been remarkable, with registrations for the event pouring in at an incredible rate. People from diverse family and career aspirations are seizing the opportunity to be part of this show.

Gulf News Immigration and Citizenship Exhibition (GNICE)

October 21 -22, 2023

Anantara Downtown Dubai

11am-7pm

Gnicexpo.com



Business beyond borders

A key highlight of the current edition is the networking night on October 22, connecting exhibitors with the UAE’s top executives and business leaders in a dynamic setting. It is a unique opportunity for attendees to foster connection, share know-how and explore new business expansion and entrepreneurship opportunities abroad.

GNICE 2023 also boasts a packed seminar agenda over two days where industry experts will spearhead discussions on the future of global immigration; trends, challenges and opportunities in the citizenship by investment sector; value of premium passports; real estate investments for second passport; and study abroad as a route to permanent residency.

Image Credit: Supplied

Following the resounding success of the past editions, exhibitors are looking forward to engage with visitors once again and provide valuable insights into immigration opportunities. Expert career counsellors, immigration lawyers and citizenship specialists will be readily available with their expertise at GNICE to help attendees select the right immigration and residency programmes that match their future goals. Many of them have also rolled out discounted offers on their consultation services tailored to help immigrants pursue global ambitions.

“Our participation at GNICE last year was a big success, that’s why we have confirmed our participation once again for this edition,” says Shahrukh Abbass Gondal, Managing and Founding Partner and Group CEO, Ace Luxury Immigration Solutions.

“We're thrilled to build on our previous achievements and help GNICE grow even more. With our dedicated team and strong commitment, we aim to surpass our past accomplishments and make this year's participation truly unforgettable,” says Gondal.

Ace Luxury Immigration Solutions has a special, time-limited offer for GNICE visitors. “Visitors can enjoy incredible savings of up to $10,000 on all our immigration services. This exclusive opportunity is only available during the event, so be sure not to miss out,” adds Gondal.

Another exhibitor Global Migrate is excited about the opportunity to connect with people at GNICE and assist them in exploring new opportunities.

“We will showcase solutions for UK migration, EU residency programmes, and second passport by investment packages. We will also offer all clients a 15 per cent discount on our fee if they avail our services at the event,” says Taimur Jawed, CEO and Founder.

Xiphias Immigration is participating at GNICE to showcase its expertise and services in investment migration and visa solutions.

“GNICE is an opportunity for us to highlight the transformative role we play in facilitating global mobility and empowering individuals and businesses explore new horizons. We look forward to connecting with attendees, answering questions, and helping them embark on their international journeys with confidence,” says Varun Singh, MD.

Y-Axis Middle East is the Platinum Sponsor of the event, while TLG Portugal and Aussizz Group of Immigration and Education Consultants have confirmed their participation as Silver Sponsors. Shunya Ekai Technologies is the Technology Partner of the event.