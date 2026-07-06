UAE remains resilient investment hub amid regional headwinds: Obaid Al Matrooshi from Free Zones Authority of Ajman

Strong fundamentals and reforms keep UAE attractive despite regional risks
As recent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East weighed on regional business sentiment, the UAE continued to distinguish itself as one of the world’s most resilient and attractive investment destinations, with policy consistency, regulatory clarity and infrastructure readiness supporting investor confidence, said Obaid Al Matrooshi, Acting Director General of the Free Zones Authority of Ajman.
During the keynote address at Ajman Free Zone’s forum, Reset & Rise: The Road Ahead for Business, Al Matrooshi credited the UAE’s leadership for shaping this stability, saying the country’s long-term vision and governance framework had positioned it as a global benchmark for resilience, innovation and opportunity. The forum was supported by Gulf News.
“We are truly fortunate to live and work in the UAE, a nation that has become a global benchmark for vision, stability, innovation, and opportunity,” he said.
“None of this would have been possible without the remarkable leadership of our wise rulers, whose foresight has transformed the UAE into one of the world’s most attractive destinations for investment and business.”
While global markets have been affected by changing geopolitical conditions, Al Matrooshi said the UAE continued to maintain continuity in business operations and investor sentiment, supported by long-term economic planning, ease of doing business and a strong regulatory framework.
“Our institutions remained steady, our economy continued to move forward, and our commitment to progress never wavered,” he said.
Al Matrooshi also referred to a message by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the conflict, saying it reflected the UAE’s inclusive national identity and strengthened investor trust.
“In the UAE, everyone is Emirati,” he quoted, adding, “Such messages inspire confidence, strengthen trust, and reinforce why the UAE continues to be recognised as a preferred destination for global investment.”
Al Matrooshi said the UAE’s resilience is supported by a wider ecosystem that includes policymakers, investors, legal advisors, consultants and business enablers working together to sustain investor confidence.
He said the Free Zones Authority of Ajman played a direct role in this framework by supporting investors and ensuring operational continuity.
“At the Free Zones Authority, we remain fully committed to ensuring business continuity, supporting our investors, and providing an environment where businesses can thrive with confidence,” he said.
“We continue to invest in international markets, strengthen our global partnerships, and promote the UAE as a competitive destination for investment.”
He stressed that sustaining investment momentum was not the responsibility of a single institution but a shared national effort.
“Attracting quality investment is not the responsibility of one institution alone. It is a shared vision for all of us,” he said.
Al Matrooshi said discussions at forums such as The Reset & Rise: The Road Ahead for Business help generate practical ideas and strengthen collaboration across sectors, supporting the UAE’s long-term economic direction.
“Together, we shape perceptions, build confidence and influence investment decisions,” he said, adding, “Every conversation has the potential to spark new ideas and stronger collaboration.”