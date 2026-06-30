Why it’s the right time to launch a business in the UAE

Ibrahim Taha, Director of Finance at Ajman Free Zone, says companies today are looking for more than market access.

“Today, many investors choose the UAE not out of necessity, but because they recognise the opportunities it offers for growth and expansion.

“They are looking for a business base that enables them to access multiple markets, reduce dependence on a single geography, and operate with confidence and stability.”

For founders seeking certainty in an increasingly uncertain world, the UAE provides precisely that combination of connectivity and confidence.

Beyond the business license

The modern entrepreneur’s priorities have changed dramatically. Speed of incorporation remains important, but increasingly founders are evaluating the long-term support systems available after the company is established.

Questions around infrastructure, scalability, access to talent, banking assistance, logistics support and regulatory certainty have become central to decision-making.