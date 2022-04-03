Abu Dhabi: The UAE and Israel have signed an agreement in maritime transport, it was announced on Sunday.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, the UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Merav Michaeli, the Israeli Minister of Transport and Road Safety, aims to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the field of transport, especially maritime, and to set a future road map for mutual benefit, in addition to exchanging experience and knowledge to serve the directives for the next fifty years.
Al Mazrouei highlighted that the MoU reflects the two parties’ interests in promoting cooperation in the field of maritime transport, and the keenness to enhance the scope of the bilateral partnership.
The minister pointed out that the MoU will contribute to anticipating future challenges facing the two countries in the field of transport, as well as launching pioneering initiatives to support it.
“The joint action between the UAE and Israeli sides is part of the framework of the two countries’ interest in ensuring permanent economic security, stability and prosperity, and to develop and strengthen sustainable national economies,” Al Mazrouei.
For her part, Merav said, “Economic and commercial ties build and maintain political relations, and the MoU we signed aims at strengthening maritime transport links between Israel and the UAE, and will allow trade to flow efficiently, quickly and at a low cost. I am proud that the relations between our two countries take another advanced step, allowing us to cooperate more closely and in a way that serves the interests of both sides and strengthens national economies.”