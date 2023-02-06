Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired a Cabinet meeting on Monday, where he highlighted that UAE’s foreign trade hit a new record of Dh2.2 trillion in 2022, a 17 per cent increase over 2021 levels.
Sheikh Mohammed said that the country’s foreign trade is accelerating and that its international economic relations are growing, contributing to the growth in trade.
“The demand for investment, tourism and real estate in the UAE achieved unprecedented figures. The government will continue to provide the best business environment for businessmen,” the Vice-president tweeted.
Solidarity with Turkey, Syria
The meeting started with offering condolences to the Syrian and Turkish peoples on the victims of the devastating earthquake that hit the two countries today.
“In line with the directives of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE President, we instructed work teams to coordinate with the two countries to provide all forms of support and assistance to the two fraternal peoples,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet.
Preparations fo COP28
Sheikh Mohammed also approved the national framework for environmental sustainability in efforts to preserve ecosystems and ensure the sustainability of natural resources.
The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has been assigned to coordinate all government efforts in preparation for COP28, which is hosted by the UAE in November at Expo City Dubai.
National Space Fund
Sheikh Mohammed approved executive decisions for the establishment of the National Space Fund, which aims to support the implementation of ambitious national space projects and build the capacity of Emirati youth in the space sector.
The fund also aims to attract major specialised companies to set up their space projects in the UAE.
Relevant entities have been tasked to submit an urgent study on the optimal utilisation of artificial intelligence technologies such ChatGPT and their future impacts on education, health and media sectors and how government entities can positively deal with such technologies.