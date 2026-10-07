UAE firms can now estimate ICV scores before certification

Online calculator gives businesses an indication of their In-Country Value performance
Dubai: UAE businesses competing for government and semi-government contracts can now get an early indication of their In-Country Value (ICV) score before going through the formal certification process, potentially giving them time to address weaknesses that could affect their chances in tenders.
ADEPTS Chartered Accountants has launched a free online ICV Score Calculator designed to estimate a company’s performance based on factors including local spending, investment, Emiratisation and employee costs.
An ICV score is a percentage that measures a company’s contribution to the UAE economy under the National In-Country Value Programme overseen by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT).
The score has become an important consideration for companies seeking government and semi-government contracts, as ICV performance can influence tender evaluations and procurement decisions.
The challenge for businesses is that an official score is determined through the certification process and reflects financial, employment, procurement and investment decisions already made during the relevant period. By the time a company discovers that its score is lower than expected, opportunities to improve the underlying figures may be limited.
“Businesses have traditionally treated ICV as a certificate obtained once a year, rather than a commercial score that should be monitored and managed continuously,” said Aaliyan Ibrahim, founder and managing partner of ADEPTS.
“This tool allows leadership teams to understand their position early, identify opportunities for improvement, and make more informed decisions before beginning the formal certification process.”
According to the company, the calculator follows the methodology and weightings used under the National ICV framework.
It assesses six broad areas: third-party spending, investment in the UAE, Emiratisation, expatriate employee costs, exports, and technology and sustainability-related bonuses. The scoring methodology also differs between manufacturers and service providers.
Businesses enter their relevant financial and workforce information into the calculator and receive an estimated score, along with a breakdown showing how individual components contribute to the result.
This could allow companies to identify areas where changes in procurement, hiring, investment or operations could potentially strengthen their ICV position before seeking formal certification. The calculator is available on taxadepts.com/icv-score-calculator.
“ICV performance is shaped by procurement, investment, workforce, and operational decisions made throughout the year,” Ibrahim said.
“Understanding the impact of those decisions early can help businesses strengthen their ICV position and compete more effectively.”
The company stressed that the calculator provides an estimate for planning purposes and does not replace official ICV certification.
Formal certification still requires financial records and supporting documents to be reviewed and the certificate issued by an authorised ICV certifying body.
The new tool is therefore intended primarily as an early-warning and planning mechanism, allowing businesses to assess how their decisions during the year could ultimately affect their ICV performance.