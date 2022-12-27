The UAE Central Bank cancelled the registration of an insurance broker, it said on Tuesday.
“CBUAE has cancelled the registration of BH Insurance Brokerage LLC in accordance with the applicable insurance brokers’ regulation,” it said.
“The CBUAE, through its supervisory and regulatory mandates, works to ensure that all insurance companies and professions related to insurance companies, comply with the UAE laws and regulations adopted by the CBUAE, to safeguard the transparency and integrity of the insurance industry and the UAE financial system.”