Trump tweeted on Saturday that the deaths of two migrant children this month who had been taken into US custody after trying to cross the southern border were “strictly the fault of the Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies.” It was unclear exactly which policies Trump was referring to, but his aides have referred to US laws and court rulings — including laws passed with bipartisan support — that govern the conditions under which children and families can be detained as “loopholes” that encourage illegal immigration.