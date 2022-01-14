Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah International Airport will open up its airfield as operational base for a new adventure tourism business, Actionflight Aviation.
The agreement, which supports the emirate’s plans to expand its travel and tourism landscape, will give UAE residents and visitors the chance to take part in aerobatic flights, skydiving and hot air ballooning. "We are laser focused on two extremely important areas of development that are the promotion of tourism and business investments, as they become evident in our beautiful emirate of Ras Al Khaimah,” said Salem Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and board member of General Civil Aviation Authority and RAK Executive Council.
“With ActionFlight’s hot air ballooning, skydiving, and aerobatic flight services helmed by professionals from New Zealand, we look forward to providing tourists and residents with thrilling activities that the whole family can enjoy."
With the recent announcement of a Dh60 million five-year development plan, the emirate’s airport is planning to be an important air hub in the region.