Maila: The Philippines is experiencing a surge in cruise tourism, with a 300 per cent jump in cruise passengers during the first five months of the year, compared to the monthly numbers from January to May 2023.
Cruise visa liberalisation
To capitalise on this growth, the Department of Tourism (DOT) is pushing for "visa liberalisation" for cruise passengers, aiming to position the country as a premier cruise destination in Asia.
Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco emphasised the DOT's focus on expanding cruise destinations and easing visa requirements.
This visa easing complements ongoing infrastructure improvements.
More cruise terminals
The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is building dedicated cruise terminals in Coron, Siargao, Camiguin, Boracay, and Puerto Galera, adding to existing ports like Manila and El Nido.
With a booming cruise industry, the Philippines is setting sail for a future filled with tourists.
The DOT said it is priorisising expanding cruise tourism destinations across the Philippines, attracting more ships and tourists to various locations.
