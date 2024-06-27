Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco emphasised the DOT's focus on expanding cruise destinations and easing visa requirements.

This visa easing complements ongoing infrastructure improvements.

Luxury cruise ships calling ports in the Philippines. Image Credit: PPA | PNA | Carlos Celdran

More cruise terminals

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is building dedicated cruise terminals in Coron, Siargao, Camiguin, Boracay, and Puerto Galera, adding to existing ports like Manila and El Nido.

With a booming cruise industry, the Philippines is setting sail for a future filled with tourists.

The DOT said it is priorisising expanding cruise tourism destinations across the Philippines, attracting more ships and tourists to various locations.