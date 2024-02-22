Dubai: Emirates announced the launch of daily services from Dubai to Bogota in Colombia, starting from June.
The Dubai-based airline said that the launch is in line with their South American expansion plans. The service will start from June 3.
Emirates said in a press release that the new route also represents the first-ever link between the Middle East region and the northern part of South America. The Bogota service will add to Emirates' existing network to the region, which includes services to Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and Buenos Aires.
With this launch, Emirates is set to enhance operations in the Americas to 19 destinations, across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia.
The daily service from Dubai to Bogota will connect through Miami, the airline said. The route will also help improve connectivity between Miami and Bogota which already have trade and tourism links.
Colombian and UAE citizens enjoy visa-free entry for up to 90 days in Dubai and Bogota respectively.
Passengers can start booking now for travel starting from June 3 on this route. Fares (today) start at Dh8,200 for a round-trip in the first week of June.