Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Monday announced that the Dubai Safari Park will welcome visitors starting from October 5, with a wide range of new interactive, educational and entertainment experiences for visitors of all ages.
The opening follows the completion of a comprehensive renovation and development process aimed at expanding the facilities of the Park and further enriching the visitor experience. The revamped Dubai Safari adds new value to the emirate’s offerings as a leading global tourist hub.
The 119-hectare Dubai Safari Park houses an expanded community of 3,000 mammals, birds, amphibians and invertebrates. The redesigned facility has many improvements to enhance guests’ access to its various sites.
“As the momentum of recovery in the tourism market gathers pace, Dubai Safari provides an exciting attraction for both international visitors and residents. The redesigned Dubai Safari has many unique interactive programmes blended into the safari journey that provide visitors a unique and memorable experience. Not only can they see different types of animals from across the world, they can also enjoy activities, performances and shows that entertain as well as educate,” said Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality.