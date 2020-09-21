The 119-hectare Dubai Safari Park houses an expanded community of 3,000 mammals, birds, amphibians and invertebrates. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Monday announced that the Dubai Safari Park will welcome visitors starting from October 5, with a wide range of new interactive, educational and entertainment experiences for visitors of all ages.

The opening follows the completion of a comprehensive renovation and development process aimed at expanding the facilities of the Park and further enriching the visitor experience. The revamped Dubai Safari adds new value to the emirate’s offerings as a leading global tourist hub.

The 119-hectare Dubai Safari Park houses an expanded community of 3,000 mammals, birds, amphibians and invertebrates. The redesigned facility has many improvements to enhance guests’ access to its various sites.

“As the momentum of recovery in the tourism market gathers pace, Dubai Safari provides an exciting attraction for both international visitors and residents. The redesigned Dubai Safari has many unique interactive programmes blended into the safari journey that provide visitors a unique and memorable experience. Not only can they see different types of animals from across the world, they can also enjoy activities, performances and shows that entertain as well as educate,” said Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality.

The Park comprises three main villages, the African Village, Asian Village and Explorer Village, and also includes an Arabian Desert Safari tour. Image Credit: Supplied

New activities such as animal feeding, educational and awareness programmes and seasonal events have been added to enrich the visitor experience. The activities have been designed to increase visitors’ awareness and provide opportunities for interaction with animals.

Rare animals

Serving both as an animal reserve and educational centre, the new Dubai Safari features a group of new animals, including African elephants and giraffes. Rare animals include the Komodo dragon, Spiral-horned antelope, Arabian Oryx, coloured African wild dog, gorilla, gibbon, bongo, and lemur. Visitors can transport themselves around the Park on state-of-the-art air-conditioned trains.

Serving both as an animal reserve and educational centre, the new Dubai Safari features a group of new animals. Image Credit: Supplied

The Park comprises three main villages, the African Village, Asian Village and Explorer Village, and also includes an Arabian Desert Safari tour. A bus tour in the Explorer Village gives visitors a chance to discover animals from Africa and Asia.

Globally benchmarked animal welfare practices

The safari offers a wide range of animal welfare and conservation strategies. It contributes to the conservation of endangered species with breeding programs and rescue missions around the world.

Eco-friendly Safari Park

The Park has adopted sustainable and eco-friendly technologies and practices. Originally built on a landfill site, Dubai Safari Park has transformed the land into a reusable space, using advanced technology. Energy harnessed from solar panels is used to power the park’s buildings and its electric vehicles.

With the goal of becoming a completely zero-waste facility, Dubai Safari Park has distributed recycling waste bins across the grounds for visitors to use. An on-site reverse osmosis plant that filters and recycles water for animal water bodies, repurposes food and animal waste into organic compost, which is used as fertiliser across the park.

Comprehensive precautionary measures have been implemented in the Dubai Safari facility to ensure a safe environment for visitors. A thermal camera has been installed and manual thermometers will be used to screen visitors. Social distancing of two metres between people is strictly enforced with stickers placed on the floors to guide visitors. Vending machines in the Park sell masks and gloves while hand sanitisers are provided to everyone.