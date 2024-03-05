Dubai: Dubai Mall welcomed a record 105 million visitors in 2023, Emaar said on Tuesday, marking a jump of over 19 per cent on the 88 million in 2022. The developer said in a press release that this number makes the mall the most visited place on Earth.
New figures released by the mall also show that 20 million people have already visited the mall in the first two months of 2024 – and it looks like this will be another record year.
"These numbers reflect Dubai Mall's impressive status and mirrors the forward-thinking leadership and strong economy of Dubai. Our mall embodies the city's vibrant spirit and dedication to excellence, turning the leadership's vision into a reality. Being an integral part of Dubai's economic fabric, we play a crucial role in the city's success and innovation,” said Emaar founder Mohamed Alabbar.
“This wide range of nationalities not only underscored the mall's worldwide charm but also reflected the cosmopolitan culture of Dubai itself,” Alabbar added.
The firm added that the mall's events and promotions in 2023, and the beginning of 2024, were key to increasing the number of visitors, along with essential festive occasions and international celebrations. Major shopping and dining events including the Dubai Shopping Festival, the Dubai Food Festival and the acclaimed 3 Day Super Sale also demonstrated the mall's ability to draw and engage massive crowds.
The mall provides entry to view the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo. The mall has an ice-skating rink, gaming zone, and cinema complex among other things. The Dubai Fountain shows are also a major draw for tourists.