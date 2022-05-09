Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has launched new destination campaign at Arabian Travel Market to encourage travellers – and repeat visits.
New offers under the campaign include the Abu Dhabi Summer Pass, which will be rolled out with promotions across cultural and family entertainment attractions. It will give travellers access to three theme parks - Warner Bros, Ferrari World and Yas Waterworld – and cultural sites such as Louvre, Presidential Palace Qasr Al Watan, and Qasr Al Hosn. Also included in the Pass is free transportation via the Yas Express and Abu Dhabi bus systems. More details will be added in due course.
During the summer, prices at top hotels across the region in summer cost on average 30 per cent less than during the high season.
“This summer, we want travellers to experience the known and unknown of Abu Dhabi, uncovering the hidden gems of our destination – at their own pace,” said Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry, Director-General for Tourism at Department of Culture & Tourism – Abu Dhabi . “The UAE capital has something for everyone. We want to make those precious memories more accessible by providing competitive and compelling offers throughout the season so travellers can experience summer exactly as it can and should be enjoyed.”
More details about the campaign can be found in VisitAbuDhabi.ae