Dubai: Bahrain's Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism on Sunday called the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict a "short-term blip."
Speaking at the Arabian Travel Market event in Dubai, Zayed Alzayani said Bahrain will not "lose sight of the long term" with respect to the Gulf country's relationship with Israel.
UAE and Bahrain formally established commercial ties with Israel following the signing of the Abraham Accords last year.
"We continue to hope that, you know things are addressed... in a fair and equitable manner," said Alzayani
"In terms of accessibility and in terms of connectivity, it is important to keep the dialogue going, to keep the talks going until we reach a place where it is feasible for all parties concerned, more specifically on the travel side," said Alzayani.
The minister added that with Bahrain lacking a domestic tourism market, the country has to rely on travelers from other countries