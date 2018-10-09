Abu Dhabi: The inaugural edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show will kick off in the capital next week, with 270 companies from 25 countries participating.

The boat show, which is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre Marina, will run from October 17 to 20, organisers announced on Tuesday.

Humaid Matar Al Daheri | Group CEO of Adnec



It will showcase the latest range of leisure marine products, particularly international and regional luxury yachts and boats manufactured by different companies.

“We decided to organise the boat show after an extensive study of the local market, focusing on sectors identified in the Abu Dhabi Plan and Emirate’s Vision 2030, where leisure and tourism sectors are recognised as the main pillars of economic growth and diversification, along with other sectors,” said Humaid Matar Al Daheri, Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (Adnec).

Many participating companies have announced their intention to launch new products, ranging from luxury yachts, boats, specialised water sports and fishing equipment for the first time at a global level, he added.

The event comes at a time when demand for luxury boats is falling due to a slowdown in the economy following many years of low oil prices.

“[The] leisure market really became slow in the last few years,” Mohammad Al Suwaidi, chairman of Dubai-based Al Suwaidi Marine, told Gulf News

“As [the] market for leisure boats is slow, we are focusing on passenger boats. We are also developing a boat for security purposes to diversify our product range.”

The company, which started its operations in 2003 is also planning to build a new factory in Abu Dhabi in partnership with international companies as part of its future growth strategy.

“We expect the market to improve at the end of 2019 or early 2020 and see demand for luxury boats going up.”

Al Suwaidi Marine will be unveiling its 29-foot ASM 29 boat during the show. Other firms like Delma Marine Boats and Marine Engines will launch the Boston Whaler Montauk 21 and the new Mercury V8 300.

Sulaco Arabia, a Dubai-based company, will also debut its speed boats in the Middle East during the event.