Dubai: BRICS’ New Development Bank (NDB) has elected Thuraiya Hamid Alhashmi, Director of International Financial Relations and Organisations Department at the UAE Ministry of Finance, as a member of its Board of Directors and a Constituency Director. She was appointed following an internal voting process during NDB’s eighth annual meeting, held recently in Shanghai, China.
Alhashmi will become the first Emirati and Arab woman to assume a director’s position at the New Development Bank, which was established in July 2015 by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS).
In her new role, Alhashmi will be able to serve the UAE and its global contributions across financial areas, becoming an outstanding example of Emirati women leaders who have established renowned standing and capabilities, and distinguished themselves on the global field and in the largest economic institutions.
The UAE’s national talents have supported infrastructure projects and sustainable development goals (SDGs), and Alhashmi’s expertise will enrich the UAE’s contribution to NDB, which plays a key global role in realising SDGs and stimulating international collaboration on infrastructure and sustainable development across various emerging and developing economies.
The UAE joined BRICS’ NDB in October 2021, and is represented on NDB’s Board of Governors by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, as Governor, and Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Finance, in his capacity as Alternate Governor.
Alhashmi holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the American University of Sharjah, and a master’s degree in international business from Tufts University, US. She has been working at the Ministry of Finance since March 2020.