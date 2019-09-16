294 exhibitors from the Middle East and Africa taking part in event

Abu Dhabi: The second annual edition of the CPhl Middle East and Africa 2019 pharmaceutical exhibition was opened in Abu Dhabi on Monday, with over 294 exhibitors taking part.

Sponsored by the Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP), the event takes place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre until September 18.

The on-site conference programme opened with a keynote speech from Dr Amin Hussain Al Amiri, assistant undersecretary of Public Health Policy and Licensing Sector in UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, where he addressed a number of topics including a focus on Middle East health care systems, creating value for patients and society, R&D investments and an overview on creating a smart regulatory environment for the UAE.