If you think this competition sounds like an opportunity your SME deserves, all you need to do is tell us why. Entry to Flying Colours is open to UAE-based start-ups that are less than three years old. If you’re a trading company with a turnover of less than Dh50 million and less than 35 employees or a manufacturing business with a turnover of less than Dh100 million and less than 100 employees, we want to hear from you.