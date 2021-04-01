UAE’s trusted business consultants who can help you start your dream venture

Aurion

Key services

Aurion offers a wide range of specialised services in the field of company incorporation, PRO services, legal documentation, residence visa processing, bank account opening assistance, ISO standards consulting, accounting support, VAT assistance, chamber of commerce registration, tax residence certificate, import/export code, trademark registration, knowledge management, and more.

Special packages

Aurion has announced a combo offer for investors, who will be able to obtain a business licence and quality management certificate from approved certification bodies.

Also, Aurion has launched a special discount promotion for businessmen PRO services, offering 50 per cent off with a dedicated PRO agent throughout the assignment.

Number of clients handled

Over the past 12 years, it has supported more than 4,500 companies from 80 countries.

Contact details

Aurionuae.com; 04 250 4150

Business Link

Key services

Business set-up consultancy services in GCC; professional, commercial and industrial business set-up in the UAE for mainland, free zone and offshore, business licenses, branch office set-up for a foreign company, subsidiary company set-up, PRO services, local and corporate sponsorship.

Special packages

It has a limited time offer for Dubai mainland company set-up, starting from Dh22,000. This includes local sponsor and PRO services. It also offers 50 per cent off on e-commerce licence. You can now start your company for Dh6,800.

Number of clients handled

Business Link has handled more than 15,000 clients and 24,000 projects.

Contact details

Businesslinkuae.com; Businesslink.ae; 04 321 5228

Capital International Group (CIG)

Key services

Company formation in the UAE, business centre, financial services, succession planning, visa and immigration services

Special packages

Gold package: You can start your business for Dh21,999 with 100 per cent ownership In Dubai mainland. This includes trade licence (government charges), corporate service agent fee, e-office, preparation of legal documents, corporate PRO services, court fee, immigration card, one investor visa, company stamp, dedicated telephone number, conference room facility, call answering services, business address of premium location and dedicated account manager.

Silver package: You can start your business for Dh17,499 with 100 per cent ownership in Dubai mainland. This includes trade licence (government charges), corporate service agent fee, e-office, preparation of legal documents, corporate PRO services, court fee, company stamp, dedicated telephone number, conference room facility, call answering services, business address of premium location and dedicated account manager.

Number of clients handled

Over 10,000

Contact details

Creative Zone

Key services

Company incorporation services in Dubai mainland, UAE free zones, Abu Dhabi mainland, and Saudi Arabia; tax and accounting; banking; co-working space and concierge and PRO.

Special packages

Creative Zone offers free zone trade licence for Dh5,750 and Dubai mainland licence for Dh23,000.

Number of clients handled

44, 000

Contact details

04 567 7333, setup@creativezone.ae

Ezone

The team at Ezone has helped thousands of entrepreneurs start their business in the UAE and supported many more through their personalised, value-added services that enabled them to scale up their businesses successfully.

Special packages

Ezone has waived processing fees for DED and Dubai free zone incorporation as well as for DED and Dubai free zone licence renewal and amendment from April to June.

Number of clients handled

While Ezone is a new entity, Mariben Christine Eustaquio, its Managing Director has handled over 3,000 clients.

Contact details

050 149 5611; http://www.e.zone

FlyingColour

Key services

Business set-up and structuring in the UAE for mainland, free zones, offshore; business set-up in the UK, the US and Canada; corporate services and PRO services, bank account assistance, accounting and bookkeeping, tax consultancy, real estate brokerage, global migration and citizenship services and skilled immigration services.

Special packages

Flyingcolour has always believed in offering excellent services at reasonable rates. Its company formation packages start from Dh5,000. Its VAT and tax services start from Dh500.

Number of clients handled

Over a period of 17 years, the company has handled over 10,000 clients globally.

Contact details

Flyingcolour.net, 04 454 2366

Make My Firm

Key Services

Business set-up services: Business set-up free consultation; assistance in opening bank account, residence and dependent visa, external approvals as per licence category; assistance in fit out approval, local partner or service agent for mainland licences, for sharing office facility, and assistance for product and trade mark registrations.

Make My Firm also offers external approval assistance from several government departments.

Currently handling

350 customers

Contact details

Makemyfirm.ae; 052 6739777, 04 5847025

Trade License Zone

Key services

Trade License Zone is a one-stop-shop for business set-up in the UAE, assisting with every step of the process. It offers guidance and support with free zone, mainland and offshore licence and visa applications.

Trade License Zone offers a full suite of office solutions, including co-working space, dedicated fully-furnished offices, meeting room facilities, reception management and several other start-up-related services.

Special packages

With solid partnerships with numerous jurisdictions throughout the UAE, it can offer the latest streamlined and cost-effective business set-up packages. Trade License Zone has also tailored a package called eBorderless.com for e-commerce as it is the most popular business activity in the market today.

Number of clients handled

It has handled thousands of clients since its inception.

Contact details

04 429 5888; Tlz.ae

Virtuzone

Key services

Company formation in mainland, free zone and offshore jurisdictions; one-stop-shop for all business set-up, trade licence and visa requirements.

Business support services: Accounting, tax advice, payroll, VAT registration, mail management, PRO, bank account opening, receptionist services, IT support, branding, copyright registration and more.

Virtuzone partners with Aramex, Arabian Radio Network (ARN), Carasti, Dubai Startup Hub, Eitsalat, KPMG, LaunchDXB, Petra Insurance Brokers, Shopify, Tajawal, VFS Global, WeWork, Zbooni and more.

Special packages

Start any business with just Dh1,995.

Set up your own business now for just Dh19,995 per year. All-inclusive. Free visa included, for life.

Number of clients handled

Over 40,000 entrepreneurs from 180 countries since its establishment in 2009.

Contact details