He added, “As we approach the final months of the year, we remain focused on strengthening customer experience, expanding digital capabilities and delivering solutions that meet the evolving protection needs of our customers. Sukoon Advantage, our ‘Beyond Insurance, Value Every Day’ proposition, reflects this commitment by extending meaningful everyday benefits to our Motor and Health customers and deepening our relationship beyond traditional insurance. With a strong balance sheet and healthy operational momentum, Sukoon is well positioned for continued growth"