Malaysian companies under the national trade promotion agency, MATRADE is all set to participate in the world’s largest F&B show, Gulfood in Dubai. A total of 70 Malaysian companies will take centre stage at the 5-day event showcasing palm-oil-based products, ready-to-eat meals, food ingredients, beverages, confectionery, sauces, and healthy and organic foods, among others.
UAE’s vibrant economy and growing tourism sector has created a strong appetite for diverse international cuisines. Malaysian halal food, with its unique blend of flavours and spices is becoming increasingly popular in the UAE.
Malaysia’s exports of processed food to the UAE increased by 15.1 per cent to reach $143.4 million in 2022. “Stringent quality of Malaysian products coupled with demand for healthy and functional food has contributed to the sterling trade performance,” says Megat Iskandar, Trade Commissioner of Malaysia to the UAE.
Along with the conventional retail sector, e-commerce in the UAE is growing rapidly, providing new channels for Malaysian food producers to reach consumers. “Malaysian companies are keen to take advantage of this growing sector,” says Iskandar.