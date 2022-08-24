The third edition of Startup Middle East Enterprise Forum in Dubai unveiled innovative projects in a series of three-minute pitches by eight entrepreneurs, to an audience of young aspirants, angel investors and venture capitalists.
Held earlier this week under the aegis of Startup Middle East by Achieverati, and in association with Dubai Silicon Oasis, the event saw participation from Leo Dobvenko, Dubai-based Russian expatriate and founder of ecommerce platform YallaMarket; Egyptian expatriate Mustafa Abd Latif, founder of edtech platform www.eyouthlearning.com; Piyush Gupta, founder of blockchain platform, Polytrade, UAE; Micheal Askew, co-founder and CEO of social media networking app ASKWHO, and Alex Fedunov, founder of Villa Cotton, a venture that makes and promotes affordable bed linen.
Three start-ups from India also pitched at the session. Pritesh Mahajan, co-founder and CEO, Revamp Moto, presented two models of his sustainable electric vehicle. Snehal Gersappa, founder of social media app Zlen, and Vetrivel Palani, founder of agritech company Uzavarbhumi, participated at the event.
Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Indian brokerage firm Zerodha and hedge fund True Beacon, provided insights on the start-up ecosystem at the event in an interaction with Siby Sudhakran, Secretary General, Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC), and founder, Startup Middle East.