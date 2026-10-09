Chandrasekhar said he no longer speaks for the government, however wanted to bring to Musk's notice that all three satellite licensees (Jio, Airtel & Starlink) sit at broadly the same stage of security clearance, post which spectrum allocation will follow. His post read: "Satellite IP services have many security implications. More so in a country like India which has faced years of Terror and insurgency supported by inmical state actors in our neighbourhood."