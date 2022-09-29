In the relationship dynamics between influencers and brands, it is key to allow content creators to deliver messages in their own creative ways, said social media marketing experts at the latest edition of the Shams Talks series organised by Sharjah Media City.

Sharjah Media City (Shams) hosted the edition of the Shams Talks initiative discussing the investment value of influencer marketing. Experts and influencers in the field joined the discussion moderated by Pulse 95 Radio presenter, Aisha Al Mazmi.

The panel discussion series, Shams Talks, is an interactive digital initiative that aims to tackle various relevant issues and topics to advance the media sector and educate industry entrepreneurs and professionals. The series also allows them to benefit from international best practices and success stories to grow their ventures.

The initiative allows young talents to bring their ideas to the table and debate media-related topics, among other sectors. It aims to create a constructive and engaging media environment, which in turn resonates with Shams’ mission to empower entrepreneurs and strengthen the media’s role as part of the economic system in the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE.

The first session of the series examined user-generated content and its effect on brands, while the second session discussed how to grow one’s business on TikTok.

“When you give content creators and influencers rigid guidelines and ask them to deliver things expecting millions of views, it just doesn’t work, it’s a waste of your money and their time,” said Ali Ozbay, Regional Director of Marketing and Communications, Rixos Hotels.

Emirati content creator and media personality, Shurouq Lashkri Alblooshi echoed these statements. She said that the biggest challenge she faces while working with brands is expectations.

Ozbay also stated that creativity should be left to the influencers and content creators. “The brand needs to do its research and due diligence and provide a clear brief and the execution should be left to the creators.”

Hadi Hajjar, Co-Founder of Hu Management, said: “Influencer marketing has shaped the industry in a very proactive and effective way by bridging the gap and interacting directly with the audience and allowing interactivity; that’s only if it’s done in the proper way and using the right KPIs.”