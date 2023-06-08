Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday honoured 16 national and UAE-based companies with the ‘Impact Seal’ award for their outstanding contributions to the community and the environment.
“Our goal is that the UAE becomes a global leader in corporate social responsibility,” the Vice-President said.
He emphasised the importance of improving CSR practices, as well as strengthening partnerships between the public and private sectors and channeling corporate contributions to national priority-development projects.
“Today, private companies worldwide are required to adopt environmental standards to preserve the environment and leave their positive imprints in the society where they achieve successes,” he stressed.
Sheikh Mohammed added: “Community contributions by companies in the UAE will always be appreciated by us and our society. The role of companies goes beyond achieving profit to leaving an impact in the community and the environment.”