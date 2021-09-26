Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, on Sunday met the Ministry of Finance team
Sheikh Maktoum urged team to continue to exert efforts and work with a unified team spirit to achieve the aspirations of the UAE’s leadership.
“I take pride and honour to work on the federal level,” Sheikh Maktoum said, with an emphasis on hard work and team spirit,” Sheikh Maktoum said in tweeted
“The UAE people will never forget the important role of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum in consolidating financial stability in the country and building its financial institutions, as well as in maintaining balance of its spending and incomes and safeguarding its assets,” Sheikh Maktoum added.
Sheikh Maktoum has been appointed the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance as part of the new federal government structure that was announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.