Dubai: Abdullah Sharafi has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).
Sharafi holds over 20 years of experience as a banker at Emirates Industrial Bank. He was also a consultant to several ministries and organisations at a local and international level.
“Abdullah Sharafi joins us in place of Abdul Wahid Al Ulama, former DFSA Board member,” said Fadel Al Ali, Chairman of the DFSA. “Abdullah Sharafi brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, especially in commerce and finance, to our Board.”
The appointment also reflects the DFSA’s commitment to play a key role in consolidating DIFC’s position as both the region’s pre-eminent financial centre and a major global financial centre, he added.