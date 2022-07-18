A new strategy that seeks to increase the presence of blockchain and metaverse companies in Dubai by five times was unveiled in Dubai on Monday.
Launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, the metaverse strategy aims to rank Dubai among the top 10 cities in the world in the sector, and contribute Dh4 billion to the national economy over five years, along with supporting the creation of 40,000 virtual jobs.
“We launched today the Dubai Metaverse Strategy. The next revolution in technological and economic fields will impact all aspects of life during the next two decades. We have 1,000 companies in Dubai currently working in this sector, which contribute $500 million to our national economy. We expect it to rise strongly during the coming period,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
The strategy will also prioritise upgrading distinguished talents in the field of metaverse through education and training, as well as developing metaverse applications and using them in Dubai government institutions.