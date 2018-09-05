Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has approved a $33 million (Dh121 million) concessionary loan for the development of a waste-to-energy facility in the emirate of Sharjah.

The facility is the flagship project of Emirates Waste to Energy Company, a joint venture between Masdar, a regional leader in renewable energy, and Bee’ah, the UAE’s leading environmental management company. In January 2018, ADFD confirmed its commitment to financing the project, the second of its kind in the Middle East & North Africa (Mena) region. Expected to treat more than 300,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste (MSW) each year, or 37.5 tonnes per hour, the plant will have the capacity to generate around 30 megawatts of energy.