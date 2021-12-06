Dubai: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has launched a new strategy called ‘Sharjah Promotions’. The new platform will manage, organise marketing campaigns across the emirate. The move aims to:
• Boost the competitiveness of the Sharjah economy;
• Meet the needs of the private sector; and
• Contribute to the sustainable development of all sectors, especially the retail sector, and increase sales across Sharjah.
The strategic plan features six major events, the first of which is Sharjah Shopping Promotions, which will kick off on December 15 until January 31 next year. There will also be the Sharjah Ramadan Festival; Sharjah Summer Promotions; Eid in Sharjah; Grand Discounts Campaign; and Back to School Festival.
"The SCCI's new plan seeks to promote the advantages of Sharjah that places it among the most prominent tourist and commercial destinations regionally and globally," said Abdul Aziz Shattaf, Assistant General Manager for Communication and Business Sector, SCCI.
"The strategy includes a comprehensive media plan for all events and festivals, including the launch of a smart application, a website, and social media accounts named "Sharjah Promotions" promote campaigns and marketing offers,” said Jamal Said Bouzanjal, Director of Corporate Communications Department, General Coordinator of Promotions. “This is in addition to launching a marketing guide and helping retailers and facilitating their participation in the events, while identifying the target groups for the offers that they will present and promoting them through the websites.”