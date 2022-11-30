Sharjah: The fourth edition of the Furniture 360 exhibition kicked off here on Tuesday (November 29), with 250 international brands and jaw-dropping promotions and discounts on over 20,000 local and international products.

The event, organised by Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), boasts a huge participation of major companies working in the manufacture and design of home furnishings and furniture.

The exhibition, which runs until December 4, was inaugurated by Abdallah Sultan Al-Owais, Chairman of SCCI and ECS, in the presence of Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, SCCI, a host of SCCI and ECS members of boards of directors as well as y Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, and Sultan Shattaf, ECS's Director of Sales and Marketing Department.

Representatives of consular corps and commercial attaches in Dubai and the Northern Emirates were also in attendance.

After the inauguration, the officials toured the exhibition, where they were introduced to the pavilions and stands, and listened to an explanation from the exhibitors about the latest in the world of furnishings, furniture and smart home technologies.

They also met with representatives of Emirati and local companies whose presence is eye-catching and who have distinguished offers on classic and modern home furnishings and antique furniture with modern touches.

Abdallah Sultan Al-Owais said: "The Furniture 360 exhibition is part of a series of commercial and marketing events that the SCCI and ECS are keen to organize with the aim of promoting and supporting the retail sector and attracting shoppers from inside and outside the UAE."

The last edition of the event saw a turnout of more than 12,000 visitors.

Organisers expect this year will be a bigger hit, especially considering the large participation of major companies specialised in the furniture and furnishings sector, and the increase in demand for furniture and furnishings, particularly due to the recovery of the real-estate market in the UAE.

Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa pointed out that the event has become a regional platform par excellence that attracts the attention of exhibitors and visitors alike, as it is one of the most prominent exhibitions specialized in the home furniture industry at local and regional levels.

He spotlighted the fact that exhibiting over 20,000 products emphasizes the importance of this event in supplying local markets with the finest and latest products of the world's leading companies working in home furnishings, furniture, accessories and interior design.