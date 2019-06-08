SHARJAH

For the 6th year in a row, the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) is gearing up to participate in the 11th edition of the World Chambers Congress (WCC) of the International Chamber of Commerce.

Under the theme “Creating a Shared Future”, the three-day event will be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on 12-14 June 2019 with the participation of 1200 participants from more than 100 countries across the world.

A delegation of senior officials and executives from the SCCI will be heading to Brazil, where they will hold several meetings with senior officials and decision-makers from various chambers worldwide.

The SCCI has reinforced its partnership with the International Chamber of Commerce, as being the golden sponsor of the Congress. On the sidelines of the exhibition accompanying the Congress, the SCCI will be having a dedicated pavilion, through which, it will introduce its services, facilities, and initiatives provided to the business community.

Also, the Sharjah Chamber will showcase the available investment opportunities of the various economic sectors in the Emirate of Sharjah and the Chamber’s pioneering role in facilitating the international trade movement, as well as highlighting Sharjah’s business environment, in addition to the importance of the concerted efforts of world chambers of commerce to tackle a wide range of challenges facing the business environment.

In the meantime, the SCCI will seize this opportunity to introduce the different aspects of life in the Emirate of Sharjah including urban, cultural, humanitarian, educational, economic and touristic life, in particular, that the Emirate of Sharjah is one of the world destinations that pays great attention to culture and education.

This is evident in selecting Sharjah as the World Book Capital 2019, as well as the existence of an integrated University City that embraces diverse colleges with enormous specialities.

In this context, Mohammad Ahmad Ameen, SCCI’s Director-General, said: “In addition to being a golden sponsor of the Congress which includes around 25-panel discussions and 80 speakers, the SCCI will also submit a working paper at one of the conference sessions. This forms a success of the SCCI’s message in terms of strengthening its position in the international economic forums and building bridges of mutual knowledge with the representatives of the economic sectors worldwide.”

“Our participation in this important event is a translation of the SCCI’s vision to encourage the local business community to move towards universality and to reinforce the essential role of the Emirate of Sharjah as a key player in the international trade flows,” Amin added.

He further said: “Another aspect of the SCCI’s participation will be through the promotional platform that sheds light on the Emirate of Sharjah in terms of its projects, sightseeing and the services of its local departments, as well as highlighting the SCCI activities, services, and initiatives towards the public and private business sector.”

Amin pointed to the SCCI’s effective role in underpinning local, regional and international business communities and its commitment to enhancing the international trade movement, besides developing the performance of various world chambers and augmenting the role of the private sector in encouraging the sustainable development. These efforts are truly reflecting the essential role of the Emirate of Sharjah in the global economic integration system.

The conference will provide a platform for reviewing the best practices and sharing qualitative ideas about the world’s current issues. This includes the discussion of building fair and transparent markets for all, education and trade.