Dubai: Scottish Business Network (SBN), an international membership organisation for Scottish entrepreneurs and business leaders, plans to open its representative office in Dubai at the DMCC Free Zone. SBN is an organisation created to facilitate greater communication and connectivity for leading members of the Scottish diaspora in order to proactively assist Scottish-based companies in expanding internationally. The UAE is Scotland’s 11th largest export market, with direct Scottish exports totalling over £1 billion (Dh4.8 billion). A growing number of Scottish companies have long had a base in the UAE, and a number of Scotland firms have received Emirati private and institutional investment, including Emirates airline, Masdar and Taqa.

In December 2017, Scotland appointed its first trade envoy to the UAE as part of plans to expand its commercial reach internationally