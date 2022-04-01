Dubai: Saleh Al Geziry will be the new Director-General for Tourism at the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism. He previously held the role of Director-General at Ajman Tourism Development Department. Prior to that, he was the head of Dubai developer Meraas’ retail business, according to Al Geziry’s LinkedIn profile.
Al Geziry was also the Director of Overseas Promotions and Inward Missions at Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM). He had joined DTCM straight after graduating from the American University in Dubai in 2002, and went on to lead international delegations and organized more than 100 exhibitions and road shows across diverse geographies.