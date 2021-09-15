Dubai: The Indian rupee plunged to 24.83 versus the UAE dirham on Wednesday, as per rates aggregated by Google. However, the Indian rupee was at 73.48 against the US dollar and no exchanges or banks reflected this plunge in rates. The prices fluctuated between Rs 23 to Rs 24.83 against one dirham.
The Indian currency market trading hours are from 0900 Indian Standard Time (IST) to 1700 pm. Expats should check rates with local exchanges and/or banks before making any money transactions based on these rate fluctuations.
India’s rupee was expected to weaken this month after it strengthened considerably in August, which drove it to among the top performing currencies among other emerging Asian currencies, indicators show. This would set a highly favourable trend for remittances from the country.
The lowest the Indian rupee fell this year was when it almost touched 21 against the UAE dirham (20.82) in April earlier this year.